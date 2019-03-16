Fonshae Williams, 26, lives in Killeen, has an art business serving Harker Heights and surrounding areas
What brought you to this area?
My daughter always wanted to live in Texas and I wanted a fresh start, so we packed up and moved to Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
Birmingham, Alabama.
Tell me about your family.
My parents are still in Birmingham. I have a sister, age 25; her name is Erica. I have an older sister named Telica, 33, and an older brother named Andre, 38. I have a beautiful daughter, age 9, and a handsome son, age 7.
What is the name of your business?
The name of my business is Mommies Mafia.
What is your business?
It is an art business. I paint pictures, rocks, seashells, furniture, home décor and more.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for six months.
How long have you been painting?
I have been painting for 12 years.
What do you like about Harper Heights?
I like that it is family oriented. I really like the parks; they give out free books for the children there. I also enjoy the strip mall.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic, especially on Knights Way.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Five Guys.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Ross.
What would you bring to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring a daycare center for children whose parents work overnight and the evening shift.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I volunteer my time and help at local churches. I recently volunteered at a church to help with a ball at the E Center in Harker Heights.
What advice would you give you younger self?
Don’t have fear in choices. Don’t give up.
How can people contact you about your artwork?
Facebook: Fonshae Williams. Email: Fonshae.Williams21@gmail.com.
