Ashley Brunson, 36, Lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Jackson, Mississippi.
Are you married? Kids?
I am not married but I am taken. I have four children.
What made you move to this area?
I have family that lives here and I moved to expand my business.
Where do you work?
I am the owner of Succulent Sassy Sweets.
Do you service the entire Central Texas area?
Yes, I service the entire Central Texas area.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people. I like that Harker Heights is a beautiful city that exudes professionalism.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
No dislikes at this moment.
How long have you been in this business?
I started my business in 2009. I have been doing this business for nine years.
Do you do any community work?
Well, I am new to my community but I have drafted an initiative to start a two week baking camp for children this summer. We will be teaching them the basics of baking as well as giving them great life lessons along the way. We have contacted some amazing influential people who are willing to come and mentor the kids as well during that time.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning a very successful bakery which in time will provide more jobs for people in my community.
If I wanted to find your company how would I?
You can find me on Facebook at Succulent Sassy Sweets or email us at ashleybrunson9351@Gmail.com.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “No wasted Opportunity the Art of Execution.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Crash.”
