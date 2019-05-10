Sonja Waddell, 49, works in Harker Heights at Illuminate Gym, lives in Killeen.
What is your job title?
I am a fitness instructor and I teach indoor cycling. I teach these classes at Illuminate Gym, Lions Park, Crunch Fitness and Abrams Gym on Fort Hood.
Are you married? Kids?
I am married to Blake Waddell. I have three beautiful girls, Aileem 21, Brittany 18, and Chelsea 15.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Mexico.
What brought you to the area?
My husband is in the military.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Harker Heights is a very nice area. The area is more quiet than Killeen; it is not as crowded. I like that it is growing more and more.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Target.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy anything that requires creativity and using my hands. I like drawing, thinking, etc.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more family and kid activities. We also need more community activities. I see lots of things like this in the surrounding areas but not so much in the Harker Heights area.
I also think they need more gyms that offer options for people with little children or other issues so that everyone can stay active. We need gyms to be more affordable also.
Most women take care of the family so much that they forget to take care of themselves. If we don’t take care of ourselves who will be there to take care of our little ones.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I promote healthy living and exercise to everyone that I meet. I used to be overweight so I know how that feels. I inform people about diets, exercise and the gyms that I work at because I know what they offer.
What is your favorite healthy snack?
My favorite healthy snack is any kind of vegetable. I have little bags with celery, carrots etc.
It is so easy to carry these around in zip lock bags. I love any kind of nuts and they keep you full until time for your next meal.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In better health. I try every day to be better overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.