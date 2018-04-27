Demeka Randolph, 40, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and surrounding area.
Tell me about your family.
I am divorced with two great kids that are my world: Déjà and Jeda.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here in 1994 while I was still in high school because of the military.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from a small town called Oakdale, Louisiana.
What is your job title?
Executive assistant by day but also Diva D Radio Co/ Host of Tee’s Corner on UITA. Media and BeFIT.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the hometown feel and neighborly environment.
What do you dislike about Harper Heights?
I dislike the lack of vegan/vegetarian-friendly restaurants. I also dislike that they do not have more things for children of all ages to do.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chipotle because of the sofritas (tofu).
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Five and Below. I am a diva on a dime.
What is the last book you read?
The last book that I read was “ Not Without Laughter” by Langston Hughes.
What community work do you do?
As a radio personality, we highlight and bring awareness to things going on in the community. We provide resources for issues we face and also by me teaching Zumba as a way to keep the community moving into a healthy journey.
If you could change anything about your life, what would it be and why?
I would not let fear of the unknown stop my dreams.
If I would have followed my heart all those years ago instead of being afraid to leave the nest, I would probably be further in life.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully, my passion for journalism through radio will have me being able to do what I live while making a difference in my community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.