Micah Mitchell, 44, works in Harker Heights doing Waitr, lives in Temple.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to the Great Place.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Georgia.
What is your job title?
Inventory coordinator/ Waitr driver.
How many children do you have?
I have seven.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the location.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that it is too far from Georgia.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
H-E-B.
What is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
Arie’s Italian Restaurant.
What community work do you do?
I help friends and family when I can. I donate some time some Saturdays to the park.
What are your hobbies?
I like to fish.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Nobody’s Fool.”
What is the last book that you read?
“A Diary for Nicholas” by James Patterson.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself traveling more.
If you could give advice to your younger self, what would it be?
Plan things a little better and don’t hurt the ones that you love.
