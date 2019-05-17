Julius Price, 52, works at All City Real Estate, lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and I got stationed here.
How long did you serve in the military?
I am a retired master sergeant. I served for 22 years in the United States Army. I was Logistics/Supply.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Monroe, Louisiana.
Tell me about your family.
I am divorced and I have two beautiful daughters ages 21 and 26.
Do you have any siblings?
I have seven sisters and six brothers — total 14 siblings. I am the ninth child.
What made you interested in real estate?
I purchased my first home in 1996 in Harker Heights. I saw how fast you can pay off loans. I see the potential of real estate. I look forward to investment opportunities.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the housing and the two parks that are here. I really enjoy the clean feeling of the area.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more basketball courts, more things for the youth to do and basically more entertainment for all ages.
What community work do you do?
I donate to. Goodwill and I assist people on the knowledge of real estate. I give people the best advice possible, I look beyond the commission and see the person. I don’t want my clients to go beyond their means.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The new “Avengers” movie.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself financially free by means of real estate.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to get my education early, the sooner the better. I would tell my younger self to make education a priority and to find someone who they can imitate that is very successful.
