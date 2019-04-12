Sherrell Sanders, 40, works at Maurices in Harker Heights and lives in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
Both parents are in the military and got stationed here at Fort Hood.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two sisters and s brother, I am the oldest. I have two lovely parents named Jewell and James Graves.
Are you married? Kids?
I am engaged and I have four kids.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. I was born in Wurzberg, Germany.
What high school did you attend?
I graduated from Killeen High School.
What college did you attend?
I attended Mrs. Wade Fashion Design school in Dallas; I received my associate degree in Merchandising and Interior Design.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my daughter’s school, Killeen High School, I help out at the nursing home and I help market Maurices. Maurice’s here in Harker Heights gave a check to a local elementary school for school supplies. I also volunteer at my younger daughter’s elementary school, Timber Ridge.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop is Walmart in Harker Heights and, if course, Maurices.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is very clean, quiet and it has a lot of nice people. I love this beautiful area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Nothing at all.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights needs to have their own newer event center.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Creed II.”
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was an autobiography by Gabrielle Union called, “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”
What is your dream job?
My dream job is to work for David Tutera on “American Wedding Planner.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself married and moved back to Arkansas and work along side my aunt and create a family business in her own event planning center that she has. I hope to manage this center one day.
What advice would you give to those younger than you?
Work hard and strive to make your dreams come true.
