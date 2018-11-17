Sofia Rose Quintanilla, 17, senior at KISD Early College High School, lives in Harker Heights.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What brought you to the area?
I’ve lived here all my life. I was born in Temple.
Tell me about your family.
My mom, Diane works at Temple College in Temple and my dad, Felipe, works at a construction company.
Do you have any siblings?
I have an older sister named Jovon.
What achievements have you accomplished at school?
I received a letterman jacket for academics. I showed leadership qualities, and because of that I received Student of the Month. I was chosen for two years in a row to do recruitment. When I do recruitment, I go to the different middle schools and tell them about KISD Early College High School.
What community work do you do?
I helped out with the Food Care Center and helped served food at the Food Walk in 2017. I donate dog food to the pet shelter.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chipotle.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is a nice and quiet city. Everything is pretty close. Harker Heights has good schools and great places to shop. This area is all that I know. I grew up here.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Temple College to obtain my Criminal Justice Certificate. It should take about a year to receive this certificate.
What do you plan to do with your Criminal Justice Certificate?
I plan on becoming a Border Patrol agent.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy playing sports, shopping, and spending time with my family.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
If you were a fruit, what kind of fruit would you be and why?
I would be a banana because it taste good and it is bright in color. I like to be bright toward people.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself being a Border Patrolman in Texas.
I plan to be very successful. I will be living in my own home and providing for my family.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to keep pushing even though it might seem hard now but it will be worth it in the end.
