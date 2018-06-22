Taliyah Daly, 21, works at Cheveux Artiste Boutique in Harker Heights and lives in Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
I have two beautiful children, Ta’Jon Brown, 5 months, and Larrell Robinson, who will be 3 in August. I also have a fiancé named Nino Brown.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Queens, New York.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here in fifth grade and have just been here ever since.
What is your job title?
I am a stylist.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair since I was 12 years old. I graduated from cosmetology school in June 2017 at Central Texas Beauty College.
What made you decide to do hair?
I got tired of walking around looking crazy, so I decided to learn how to do my own hair and then it grew into a career.
Where do you do hair?
I do hair at 600 Indian Trail, Suite 202 in Harker Heights. Just come on in and ask for Tee. I do all types of hair and styles.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is quiet and right down the street from Killeen. When you get to Harker Heights, you feel farther away from the Killeen area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that there aren’t enough community things to do.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more children’s activities like a water park.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Chick-fil-A.
What is your favorite store in Harker Heights?
Target.
What community work do you do?
We pass out cards and give out drinks and water while we communicate with the community. I also give people hair advice. I donate clothes to Goodwill.
If you could change anything about your life what would it be?
I wish that I could go back to my younger self and really listen and take everything that was told to me and pay attention. (I heard everything but I wasn’t really listening, I thought I knew it all).
What advice would you give to the youth?
Back up and stay out of the way.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I will be 31; by age 30, I plan on having a stable and happy life. In 15 years maybe I will own my own beauty shop.
