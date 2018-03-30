LaGidgette Robinson, 36, lives in Hanker Heights, works at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
What brought you to the area?
I lived here when I was younger with my military parents and I decided to move back here and get a job at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
What is your job title?
I am a registered nurse.
How long have you been a registered nurse?
I have been a registered nurse since 2004.
Why did you go into nursing?
I wanted to go into a field where I help people and I can help make people’s lives better one by one.
Tell me about your education.
I have a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grambling University. I have a master’s degree in Nursing Education from Grand Canyon University. I am currently attending University of Texas in Arlington, where I am studying to become a nurse practitioner. I attended Ellison High School before my family and I moved.
Tell me about your family.
I am the proud daughter of two retired military parents, Danny Lee and Debra Robinson. I have four siblings. Dr. Te’Lila Robinson is my middle sister and she is the chiropractor and owner of Full Circle Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Missouri City, Texas. My middle baby brother, Danny Lee Robinson Jr., is currently attending LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; he is currently studying kinesiology. My youngest, sister Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Plante, is a career counselor in the United States Army. The baby of the family, my youngest brother, Shannyn Robinson, is currently attending University of Louisiana-Lafayette (ULL) in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Wiesbanden, Germany. My family roots are Angie, Bogalusa and Varnado, Louisiana.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is not such a huge city but you have access to everything you need. I like that they are starting to bring more activities for Singles and families.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Acropolis Greek restaurant.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Lane Bryant.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things to do for single people. The city needs to bring in more career-like job opportunities for this growing area.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I help out family and friends that are in need if I can, whether it be financially, spiritually or just supportive. I am a member of the Texas Nurse Association. I volunteer with the Health Care Ministry at my church. While at work I am responsible for orientating and teaching the new nurses that are hired. I am currently licensed through the American Heart Association to teach basic life support for Health Care Members (BLS).
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a nurse practitioner. I also see myself working with the community as a health coach.
If you could change anything about your life what would that be?
I wouldn’t change anything because all that I have went through in my life so far has made me who I am today.
