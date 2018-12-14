Latoya Allen, 32, lives in Killeen, does hair in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Miami.
What brought you to the area?
I came here because I have family already in the area. My mother and my sister were already living here before my family and I came.
Are you married?
Yes I am happily married to my wonderful husband.
Do you have any children?
I have five children, ages 18, 11, 11, 9 and 5.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Five and Below.
What does Harker Heights need?
I believe they need more family oriented activities.
What was the last book that you read?
The Bible most definitely was the last book that I read.
What is your job title?
I am an instructional aide.
What do you do on the side?
I do hair on the side. I do it in Harker Heights and other surrounding areas. If you are interested in getting your hair done by me, email me at janany0708@gmail.com. Please make sure you put beauty appointment in the subject line.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair for the past 10 years. I have been in Central Texas area for about a year.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I donate blood at the local blood banks also. I am overall a good person and help out others when I can.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself no longer being an instructional aide but being a teacher.
What grade level do you hope to teach?
I would really like to teach the third grade or the fourth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.