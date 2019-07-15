Tina Capito, 41, lives in Harker Heights, works for Killeen Independent School District
What is your job title?
I am the district transition specialist for Killeen Independent School District.
Tell me about your family.
I have two adult children, Andruw and my daughter Jaylyn.
Jaylyn is in college in Dallas and plays volleyball.
Andruw has blessed me with a beautiful granddaughter that is 7 months old.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two sisters and one brother; I am the oldest child.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Houston, but I moved all over.
What brought you to the area?
When I was married, we got stationed here and I just decided to stay. I have been here for 10 years.
What community work do you do?
I am the founder and co-president of Educated Angels.
Educated Angels is a local nonprofit that helps special-needs students, homeless students and people who want to further their education.
I am the president of CASA, which is a national organization that works with Bell and Coryell counties.
We are the voice for children who are foster children or homeless.
I sit on the Veterans Council for the city of Harker Heights.
I sit on Celebrate Killeen (committee).
I am the board liaison of Garden of Hope Emergency Foster Care Shelter ( it is located in between Harker Heights and Salado).
On. Saturday Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park, the Educated Angels will have a Back to School Bash. This event is free to the public.
We will have vendors, food, inflatables, a dunking booth and more family fun.
We have had 30 organizations to come together and help donate school supplies.
I am also on the board of liaison for Special Olympics.
I enjoy creating awareness of organizations and what they do in our community.
If people work together more, we could accomplish more for those in our community.
I enjoy helping the community because growing up I had nothing, but the community helped me get things and saved me and helped me to get to were I am today and so I give back.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the sense of community and the small-town feel. Everyone seems to know each other.
I love the way the area partners and does things for the children in the community.
I like that the area acknowledges the special-needs children. Not all surrounding cities have these programs.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Effective Leadership” by Stephen Covey.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is the Taqueria.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What is one thing that you would change about yourself?
I wish I was a better writer.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself living in Harker Heights and doing the same thing that I am doing right now. I am very blessed to be able to do the things that I do and love it.
