Shirlene Harris, 61, lives in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I retired from nursing after 41 years. I am EDP Associate of MYECON. I have been a part of MYECON for the past four years.
Tell me about your family.
I am the oldest of three children. I have one sister and one brother. Our family is small but we are very close. I have one very smart and handsome grandson named Je’sus Hawthorne Jr. He is 18 and getting ready to graduate from Copperas Cove High this year. We are so very proud of him. I have a beautiful daughter-in-law named Lakeisha Hawthorne and three beautiful granddaughters age 20, 14 and 9. Last but never least, I have a son, Je’sus Hawthorne, whom some would say is spoiled LOL.
Were are you from originally?
I am originally from Dawson, Texas. However I was raised in Waco.
What brought you to the area?
My son is stationed here at Fort Hood and he wanted his mother close so here I am. I have been here since February of this year.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that everything is in reach, it reminds me of my old neighborhood. I like that it has the family-kind of environment.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razoo’s.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Sacred Place” by Daniel Black.
What community work do you do?
I just got to this area, so not a lot just yet. However, back home, I helped out with Praise Dance and a lot of other church events. When I find a church home, maybe I can do some of these things and more in my future church home. In this area, I currently teach people about finances. I am a people person and enjoy helping others.
If you could change anything about your life what would it be?
I would have wanted to know back then more about finances. If I was more educated on my finances, my years would have been so much easier.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love cooking. I bake lots of goodies. I love loving on people and listening to the stories of their life. If I am more transparent, the more transparent people will be to me. People tend to walk away better.
What is your favorite quote?
My favorite quote is “If you don’t know me, you need to know me.”
