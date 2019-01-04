Jayla Davis, 20, lives in Harker Heights and works at Target in Harker Heights.
What is your job title at Target?
I am the soft line worker, I work in the clothing area.
Do you attend college?
Yes, I do. I currently attend Central Texas College.
What degree are you pursuing?
I plan on receiving my social work degree and then getting my teaching certificate.
What brought you to the area?
My mother got remarried so I moved here with her. I am a true momma’s girl.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Lakisha Hawthorne, 41, and I have two sisters: Kaylee, 15, and Jasline, 10.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Waco.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of community work with my job. We have done a food drive and other community events to give back to our community. I personally donate clothes and other items to Goodwill.
What are your hobbies?
Sleeping, eating, social media and traveling.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the fact that everyone is so friendly and everyone likes to help other people.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that the area is getting really crowded so fast. The area is becoming so crowded it’s also making the traffic bad.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Ross.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more community work in this area. In Waco, we always had food drives or other activities like that going on a lot to show our support for our community. I haven’t heard of things like that going on a lot in Harker Heights. Maybe with the area growing so fast we will start seeing more community involvement and more giving back.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Grinch,” the newest one that just came out.
What is the last book that you read?
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” By Jenny Han.
If you could be an animal what kind would you be?
I would be a killer whale because they have a different part of the brain than we do. They are very emotional and I am a very emotional person also. I connect with people very well.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself teaching theater and happily married. I hope to have at least one child by then because I don’t plan on having any children after I am 30. I also see myself traveling the world more in 10 years.
What advice would you give children younger than you?
I would tell high school students to learn good study habits.
I would also tell them that if they can do dual credit while attending high school to do it.
I tell anyone I see that education is very important. I would tell the youth to be positive and don’t focus on the negativity. Positivity is what I am all about.
