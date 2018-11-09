Riley Peavler 27, works in Harker Heights at the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center, lives in Killeen.
What is your job title? My job title is Membership Services Assistant.
Tell me about your family.
My mom and brother both live in Harker Heights.
Are you married? Do you have a boyfriend?
I have had a boyfriend for the past six months.
What brought you to the area?
I have family around here. I grew up in this area. I like this area and I have a great job.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Lake Forest, Illinois. I moved to Texas when I was 3 years old.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like how friendly everyone is. Everyone always asks how my day is and is just generally friendly. I like the great community feeling. I like being a part of that.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There are not enough things to do. While I was in Austin there was something to do at all hours of the day. There isn’t anything to do after 9 p.m.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see a gaming convention. I would also like to see a sign language community to work with deaf people.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Lane Bryant.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is The Garage.
What community work do you do?
I used to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Harker Heights. I want to get back into it. I donate blood currently.
What do you think that you personally can bring to Harker Heights?
I could start an American Sign Language meet-up. People could come together and practice ASL or meet others that know how to sign. I miss being connected to the deaf community, they are important and it is important to keep those bonds. If there is a interpreting program or creative writing in Harker Heights I would love to join.
What is something cool about you?
I love meeting people in the community. I enjoy talking to and learning about people. I also want two children and then I want to adopt some.
What was the last book you read?
“The Martian Chronicles” by Ray Bradbury.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Eighth Grade.” It is about a girl who is in the eighth grade and her life. It is a coming-of-age story.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to not take things so serious and don’t worry about what anyone else thinks about you because it will all be OK.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself owning some land. I also hope to get another dog, also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.