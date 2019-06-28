Nancy Pettaway, 59, lives in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Where do you work?
I work full time doing Mary Kay. I am an executive sales director for Mary Kay.
What brought you to the area?
Fort Hood was my first duty station in 1979. I moved around for 7½ years and then came back here for good.
Tell me about your family.
I am married to my amazing husband, Charles. I have been married for 29 years, almost thirty. I have a beautiful daughter who is a fashion designer. Her name is Brya Nicolle Pettaway. She lives in Los Angeles and is 27 years old. I have a handsome son named Cory Pettaway. He is a promoter, and he has been doing this since junior high school. My son works out of Los Angeles and Austin; he travels back and forth. Both of my children graduated from Killeen High School. I also have a bonus son. His name is Charles Jones and he lives in Delaware. Charles blessed our family with two grandchildren and his children blessed us with one great-grandchild.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the people and the growth.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There really isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s is my favorite restaurant in Harker Heights.
What would you like to see added to Harker Heights?
I would like to see industries were people can come and really make some serious cash. We can employ more people, this will allow more places for people to work. I hope the work that they are doing on the interstate will bring all of this to the area and make it bigger and better. I hope this helps people to get better jobs and make enough money with these new industry jobs like they do in the city.
What community work do you do?
I visit the nursing homes to inspire, talk to and learn legacy from elderly. I volunteer with a nonrofit organization called It Girls. The organization is founded by Aya Eneli. I am a teacher/sponsor of this organization. I work a lot with parents teaching parents about raising children, how to run a successful business, self-esteem and more. I live by my own saying, “Learn so you can earn.” When you are 65 and older, these are your returning years. You give back to the community what you have learned. I sponsor lots of organizations
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Millionaires of Genesis: Their Prosperity Secrets for You!” by Catherine Ponder.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Girls Trip.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I will be retired and still teaching. I will still be a motivational asset that will go on forever. I will continue living by my quote: “Earning, learning and returning.” I will be giving everything back that I have learned and earned. I will be in my returning years.
