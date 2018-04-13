Jessica Washington, 23, owner and make-up artist of My Canvas Photography, Harker Heights and Central Texas.
Where are you from originally?
I was born and raised Killeen.
Are you married? Kids?
I am not married and I don’t have any children.
What is your job title?
I am the makeup artist and as a part of My Canvas Photography I am also a stylist, posing coach, administrator and editor. I do a little bit of everything.
Why did you start your business?
I started my business for freedom, and control of my schedule and life. I had the experience and I knew I had a talent that could take me down many different avenues to be able to support the way of life I want.
Then I experienced the power of transformation. I saw that in just one hour I can completely change how a woman looks at herself for the better. We have the gift to capture that moment forever.
How long have you been doing this business?
I have been doing this business for a little over two years now and it has been great. This business for my partner and I was a huge leap of faith. When we started we were age 21 and 26, had just a little bit of savings in our accounts, and an old camera.
Failure wasn’t an option; we set out to provide the best service in our area. One year later, we were awarded one of the Best in Central Texas.
Our motto is, “Think, Pray, Do.You only fail when you quit.”
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like walking the trails and shopping in the shopping plaza.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I have no complaints. I think it’s a great, growing place.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights and why?
My favorite restaurant in Harker is Genghis Grill, because I can make a big bowl exactly how I want and not feel guilty about eating all of it.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite places to shop in Harker Heights are Target and Ulta to replenish my kit.
What community work do you do?
We donate our time and services with different organizations to auction off or give away to people.
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was “The Four-Hour Work Week” by Timothy Ferris.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself raising a family, in a home my future husband and I built. I see myself having a few self-sustaining businesses and heading on to my next venture in life.
