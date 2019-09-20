Homeschool Club got a special lesson in government and the Constitution at the Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday morning when Mayor Spencer H. Smith stopped by to kick-start Constitution Day and officially declare Constitution Week.

Smith said that Elaine Passman, a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, coordinated the appearance, and he, who majored in government at the University of Texas at Austin, was more than happy to oblige.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.