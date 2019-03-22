Jonathan Jorschumb, 22, lives in Killeen, works at Patriot GMC in Killeen, works on vehicles in the Killeen-Harker Heights area.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Alaska.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was military when we got stationed here. Both of my parents are currently both retired military.
Tell me about your family.
I have two older sisters and two neices. My sisters names are Kimberly and Charlene. My parents are Mike and Cindy. Charlene lives in Colorado.
Are you married? Kids?
Not married and no kids.
What high school did you attend?
I attended Ellison High in Killeen, graduated in 2014.
What college did you attend?
University of technical institute for automotive in Houston, TX.
What is your job title at Patriot?
I am a mechanic.
What do you do on your free time?
I come to the people and work on their cars if need be.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Walmart is my favorite place to shop.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the clean atmosphere. Everyone is very friendly.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
If I could see something new in Harker Heights it would be a mechanic shop. I would open my own.
What was the last book that you read?
“The King’s Fifth.”
What community work do you do?
I give car advice and help out with people’s cars.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself still fixing cars, hopefully my own car will have some more power/ modifications done.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would save money and focus on me first.
