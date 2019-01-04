The Killeen-Harker Heights area is no longer served by Metroplex Hospital — at least in name.
As of Wednesday, the hospital is now known as Advent Health.
This week’s lighting of of the new Advent Health sign signifies a new day for health care, according to Kevin Roberts, President and CEO of Advent Health Central Texas.
The hospital will become more streamlined and efficient in its hiring and training processes and reflect a cohesive mission to its patients, Roberts said.
“We are here to make the community feel whole,” Roberts said. “And to extend the healing ministry of Christ to everyone who comes through our doors.”
The change represents four years of planning and hard work, said Erin Riley, public relations and marketing manager at Advent Health in Killeen.
Initially, the 50 hospital branches owned by Altamonte Springs Company across 10 states were all branded differently, and it was unclear that they were all affiliated.
“We want people to know they can expect a high quality of care at all our facilities,” Riley said.
When a patient is traveling in another state — or just to the neighboring campus of Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas, each location will be able to view patient records and easily communicate with physicians from other locations.
Cohesive communication when it comes to patient records is not the only benefit, Riley said. On a business level, presenting as one company allows for ease in billing and buying power when acquiring new equipment or other entities.
The main sign, and employee badges changed Wednesday, but other physical changes will continue to imerge throughout the year.
“We’re anticipating new uniforms for the staff which will be rolling out in the next three to four months,” Riley said.
Altamonte Springs Company employs more than 80,000 people, including the 1,000 employees, more than 300 doctors and 170 volunteers at the Killeen campus.
It is expected to take six months to implement all the visual changes across all branches, Riley said.
The hospital plans to acquire two new pieces of imaging equipment in the coming year.
“New growth isn’t just tied to the new brand, we’re always pursuing services that help us better serve central Texas,” Riley said.
The hospital is in the beginning stages of launching a new wellness center to help patients live the fullest, healthiest lives that God intended them to live, she said.
The rebranding will make a statement about the larger mission of the hospital, Riley also stated.
“It makes people aware that we are not just Metroplex: the small community hospital,” Riley said. “We are a part of a nationwide network.”
The mission of the hospital is to make patients “feel whole,” by making them feel loved and safe, making health care easy and accessible and taking ownership of the care provided, Riley said.
“All of the employees here are where we choose to be, this is what our calling is,” she said. “We own the work we do and we want our actions to reflect that to the community and to our patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.