Pet owners who have busy schedules are finding new ways to get convenient, affordable care for their fur babies.
With long to-do-lists sometimes it can be difficult for pet owners to get to traditional veterinary offices, which is why they are turning to mobile veterinary clinics.
About 100 pets received low-cost veterinarian care during a mobile clinic Saturday in the parking lots of H-E-B in Harker Heights and on Trimmier Road in Killeen.
And although the Harker Heights area received rain that day, pet owners still took advantage of the mobile clinic.
“Even though it was raining today, pet owners still were happy to bring their pets out,” said Angel Martinez, veterinarian technician.
The mobile clinic, run by Vanguard Veterinary Associates partnered with H-E-B, provided pet owners the opportunity to get their pets vaccinated, purchase flea and heartworm prevention as well as microchipping.
“Providing immunizations is important to everyone’s health,” Martinez said.
In addition to providing immunizations, microchipping for pets was available.
“Getting your pet microchipped helps them find their way home if they are lost,” Martinez said. “We typically see a lot of missing pets around the Fourth of July due to all of the fireworks. Pets often run off because they are scared of the noises.”
And with a variety of services at a lower cost, Dr. Emily Crowe, left, a veterinarian with Vanguard Veterinary Associates, is positive about the mobile clinic.
“I think if we did not provide the mobile veterinarian clinic some pet owners would not get their pets vaccinated or microchipped due to the cost and timing,” Crowe said.
According to the Vanguard website, Vanguard’s mission is to provide Preventive Quality Pet Care at Affordable Prices.
At first, Vanguard provided mobile pet services in the San Antonio. Now, Vanguard provides services in the San Antonio metropolitan area, Universal City, Bulverde, Boerne, La Vernia, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, New Braunfels, Kyle, Buda, Austin. Cedar Park. Pflugerville, Bastrop, Elgin. Killeen, Harker Heights. College Station, Mission, McAllen, the Houston metropolitan area, Katy, Missouri City, Tomball, Sugar Land, Kingwood, Humble, the Woodlands, Cypress and Spring.
“Having the clinic in nearby neighborhoods makes it more convenient to care for pets,” said Killeen resident Katie Luster. “It is cheaper than going to the veterinarian’s office and I don’t have to wait in long lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.