Shelbi Rogers, 27, lives in Harker Heights, works as a retail manager at Killeen Mall.
Tell me about your family.
My father has been deceased for almost 10 years. My mother is my best friend. I have two brothers, three nieces and five nephews.
Where you from originally?
Lubbock
Are you married?
I am single.
Do you have any children?
I have three beautiful daughters, ages 8, 6 and 2.
What brought you to the area?
Better educational opportunities for my children.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Target.
What do you think Harker is missing?
Harker needs more kid-friendly places like adventure parks, etc.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the schools.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer as much as possible with my kids’ school, I send care packages to soldiers overseas, and I enjoy making crafts for my kids fellow classmates for each season and holiday.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“The Incredibles 2.”
What is the last book you read?
I read my children library books after school.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Manager of a major cooperation and owning my own home.
