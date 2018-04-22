Saturday is a bustling day at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with just-in-time-for-spring activities.
An essential oils workshop presented by Heather Pantalone 2 p.m. Saturday covers the types and uses of essential oils.
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Anime in April for ages 12 to 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Different anime genres are represented.
Featured activities for the week:
Mother Goose On The Loose at 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday introduces the world of music to children and parents or caregivers.
Homeschool Club investigates a new topic 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club explores another branch of science with hand-on activities 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It is time for Busy Builders during Family Night 6 p.m. Thursday. The library has Magna Tiles, Legos, and more for design and building fun.
New downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks from RBdigital are available. Go to http://harkerheightstx.oneclickdigital.com/ and use your library card to checkout and download classics such as “How The García Girls Lost Their Accents,” by Julia Alvarez, or new releases such as “Cave Of Bones,” by Anne Hillerman.
Your library card is the key to the always open HHPL Virtual Library which offers access to research databases, language learning software, and more.
New books at the library:
“Amazing Texas Girls: True Stories from Lone Star History,” by Mary Dodson Wade;
“Bad Princess: True Tales from Behind the Tiara,” by Kris Waldherr;
“Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotton,” written by Laura Veirs and illustrated by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh;
“Love,” written by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Loren Long;
“My Pillow Keeps Moving!” by Laura Gehl;
“Out Of The Wild Night,” by Blue Balliett;
“Roses And Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote,” by Suzan Zimet;
“She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World,” by Chelsea Clinton.
