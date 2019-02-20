Anyone who has known me for any length of time knows that music is a huge part of my life. It should therefore come as no surprise, really, to learn that my life does actually come with a soundtrack of its very own.
What got me thinking about this was a creepy little incident that occurred as I was leaving a doctor’s visit not long ago. After a particularly depressing appointment, I got into my car to drive home and the first song to come on was David Bowie’s “Golden Years.”
Heck no. I hit skip. The very next song to come up? REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It.” Yes, really.
This isn’t the first time the universe has generated a playlist for a situation in my life.
When I was going through my divorce, “You’re So Vain,” by Carly Simon, kept coming up repeatedly (well, he was). If it wasn’t coming up on my iPod, it was being played on the radio. Yes, really.
This was followed in frequency by The Cars’ “Bye Bye Love,” with Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walking” and Tina Turner’s “Better Be Good to Me” on its heels tying for third place. Again, really.
Fortunately, my soundtrack isn’t always generated by the universe. I have a running soundtrack in my head supplying music for the backdrop of my life at all times. Sometimes I have complete control of the musical selections, sometimes the selections pop into my head randomly, but the music still all seems to fit.
I have music for every occasion, and as I said, some of it I supply deliberately. For instance, it should also come as no surprise to anyone who either knows me or reads my column that I sing to my cats. Miki in particular has been the beneficiary of my serenades. The tune, of course, is “Mickey,” by Toni Basil, no change of lyrics necessary (“Oh Mickey, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey!”).
The other tune most frequently crooned is the lesser-known, but certainly apropos “Puss ’n Boots” by Adam Ant, with its chorus, “Pussy cat, pussy cat, where have you been? I’ve been to London, and now I’m queen. Sitting pretty, I don’t wear suits, and the mice all call me Puss ’n Boots.” (Of course, being male, the word “queen” has been changed to “king,” but he likes the song either way. No kidding — I start singing and he comes running. Ha, ha, TO me, not away from me.)
Then there are the songs that come unbidden. With a birthday coming up in a couple of months, the examples comprise almost too large a pool to draw from.
Apart from the obvious “Birthday” by The Beatles and Altered Images’ “Happy Birthday,” playing in my head is“Mother’s Little Helper” by The Rolling Stones — specifically, the line, “What a drag it is getting old” — as well as the chorus of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In the Years,” Steely Dan’s “Hey Nineteen,” (specifically the line, “She thinks I’m crazy but I’m just growing old”), and again with Bowie’s “Golden Years.”
But ask me my age, and I’ll quote you some early Billy Idol: “(It’s) Nobody’s business but my own.”
When I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, the number one song that springs to mind is “Under Pressure,” by David Bowie and Queen.
When I’m feeling stressed and I need some inspiration/motivation, these are my go-to songs, in their entirety: “Whip It” by Devo; “I’m Free” by The Soup Dragons; and “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba (“I get knocked down, but I get up again, You’re never going to keep me down!”); along with “Mickey,” because that song will lift a black mood like nobody’s business. Give these a try sometime and see for yourself.
In the mood for romance? I’ve got songs for that. Need some songs to see you through a breakup? I’ve got you covered. Need some songs to pull you up by the bootstraps? I’ve got those. Feeling philosophical? I have songs for that, too. And yes, I’ll take you’re requests.
And for fun?
When he calls or texts me, Billy is forever asking me what I’m doing. One of these days, just for fun, I think I’ll answer him by quoting Vanilla Ice: “I’m cooking MCs like a pound of bacon.” Just to see what kind of reaction I get, and to see if he gets the reference.
I mean, if I’m going to have a jukebox stuck in my head, I should be able to have some fun with it. And I do have plenty of songs on my personal life soundtrack that are firmly in the “fun” category.
Because, after all of life’s seriousness, sometimes a girl just wants to have fun.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.