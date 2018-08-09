Mary Saunders, 58, lives in Harker Heights, works at Fort Hood
Do you have any children?
I have two children ages 22 and 26; their names are Luke and Danielle.
Are you married?
I am divorced.
What brought you to the area?
I came here in November of 2017 to get a fresh start after my divorce. I had a job opportunity in the area and I always liked Texas so I moved here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Lawton, Oklahoma.
What is your job title?
I am a financial counselor at Fort Hood SFL TAP.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like Harker Heights because it’s close enough to my job at Fort Hood and also close to Temple and Belton.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that the (Armed Services) YMCA in Harker Heights does not have enough variety of classes. It’s a nice facility, though. I also dislike how people drive in the area. They tend to drive very aggressively; they are bad drivers going way over any reasonable speed. It’s just crazy.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think Harker Heights needs?
Downtown bars and restaurants with outdoor music like they do in Belton.
Do you do any community work?
I haven’t gotten involved in community work just yet here, but I am looking for ways to get involved.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself retired.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Honor yourself; you’ll figure out why later.
