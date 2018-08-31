The city of Nolanville will be bringing a few new programs and events in the month of September, and they are not all just for the city’s residents. In fact, Nolanville is inviting everyone to take part in the offerings it has to share.
For the city’s youth, Nolanville is proud to announce that the Clements Boys and Girls Club has opened its Nolanville Unit, in the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, located at 400 Mesquite St.; it opened for business on Aug. 27, coinciding with the first day of school.
Calvin Darthard, deputy CEO for the organization, said, “I am proud to say the Boys and Girls Club is here to put their stamp on Nolanville ... to have the mayor and city council welcome us is a great thing.”
The Boys and Girls Club works with youth to promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development. 13-year-old Jaiden Thompson of Nolanville is one young man who will be volunteering there three days a week. “I really look forward to being a youth mentor and having the kids look up to me as a role model,” he said.
The Nolanville Unit will be open weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Senior Buzz
Area seniors will be introduced to a new program for the month of September called “Senior Buzz.” Open to anyone age 50 and up, city resident or not, the program will be held every Thursday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. at the J.W. Sims Community Center, located at 408 N. 10th St.
Every week a new topic will be introduced for discussion over coffee; for instance, for the second week, on Sept. 13, the topic will be senior health, and Acadian Ambulance Service will be there to provide glucose readings, blood pressure readings, and nutritional information.
City Manager Kara Escajeda said she would also like to bring someone in to talk to area seniors about legal issues that pertain to seniors; she is open to suggestions for other future topics, which she hopes attendees will be discuss with her during the first meeting on Sept. 6.
Planned meeting topics during the month will include:
Sept. 6 : Coffee with Cops — Meet the Chief!
Sept. 13: Check Yourself — Health Screening for Glucose, BP and Nutrition Information
Sept. 20: Housing – USDA Home Repair Program and Habitat for Humanity Information
Sept. 27: Gaming — Try something new
Train Whistle Jamboree
For people in the area of all ages, Nolanville’s sixth annual Train Whistle Jamboree will be held on Sept. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m. at City Hall, located at 101 N. Fifth St.
Escajeda said, “Every year we try to add a new element to it,” and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
