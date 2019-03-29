The city of Nolanville will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday to officially open its newly installed basketball court at the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center and Monarch City Park, located at 100 Gold Star Ave.
In addition to the basketball court ribbon-cutting, the event will include many family activities, to include a youth “Around the World” free-throw competition, and, said city manager Kara Escajeda, “A 3-on-3 shooting competition, if we get enough adults…the mayor (Andy Williams) will be there playing basketball, also.”
According to the event posted on the Keep Nolanville Beautiful Facebook page, registration for the 3-on-3 tournament is free and people may sign up as either individuals or teams. “Everyone is welcome, all skill levels,” said Escajeda.
Escajeda said that other activities provided at the event will be a beanbag toss and other lawn games, kite flying, a grilled cheese food truck, and a deejay.
Escajeda also said that this will be an opportunity to talk with citizens about the dog park that is currently being planned for the city. She said, “We will go by and look at where the dog park is going to be and talk to the community about their wants and needs. It’s still a little way out, but we want to get community input.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/KeepNolanvilleBeautiful/posts/
