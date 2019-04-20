NOLANVILLE — Children from Nolanville Elementary School gathered last Friday for an evening of fun at Nolaville Elementary School’s Spring Fling.
The event, coordinated and hosted by the school’s PTA, featured games, an obstacle course, face painting, a petting zoo, vendor booths, a dunking booth, food truck and other family activities.
“This event brings kids together as a school community,” said the school’s principal, Wendy Haider. “One of the things that make this event so successful is the PTA. We have proactive parents who give back to the school and community.”
Spring Fling, which is held annually at the school, was made possible by a team of five people who began the planning in November spending more than a thousand volunteer hours to make the event a success.
“This would not have been possible without our volunteers,” Haider said.
Students had the chance to take a break from working all year and enjoy the evening of activities.
“My mom is the PTA president so I had to be here,” said Parker Easley, 8. “But I love Spring Fling.”
Like Easley, other children were seen with smiles conquering the obstacle course, petting baby goats, and playing games.
The sounds of laughter could be heard throughout the evening and families were seen with their children.
“This is a nice event,” said Sue Fugitt, a parent. “The kids all had fun and we liked the food trucks as well.”
Fugitt accompanied her daughter, Alexia Fugitt, 6, at the fishing game.
“We wanted everyone to be able to come out and have a good time,” said Kirsten Boot, Nolanville Elementary School PTA president.
Families also had the opportunity to bid on themed baskets and other types of donated items.
Money raised from the event will be saved for the school itself.
“Our ultimate goal is to get the small playground covered,” Boot said.
Roughly $5,000 in donations were given to the school.
Boot said she was thankful for all of the sponsors who helped make the event a success.
