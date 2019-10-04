The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department offers many different activities for seniors, such as watercolor painting and line dancing. But the programs offered aren’t limited to physical activities; it also offers programs that enrich the mind.

One such program is the Lifelong Learning program, which meets at the Harker Heights Activities Center for about an hour every Tuesday. The program is taught through DVD courses from The Teaching Company, with each session lasting anywhere from six to 12 weeks; courses vary, with subjects that span everything from cooking to government.

