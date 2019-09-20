Author Madeline L’Engle once said, “If you don’t recount your family history, it will be lost ... The tales may not seem very important, but they are what binds families and makes each of us who we are.”

The desire to know from where we have descended, what our roots are, how history shaped the events that brought us to where we are now, is what motivates many of us to delve into researching our family trees.

