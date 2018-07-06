Jinda Harris, 43, lives in Temple, performs in Harker Heights and other areas.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Springfield, Ohio.
Do you travel and sing?
I travel to different events and states and perform all the time.
Are you married? Children?
Yes, I am happily married to Howard Harris. We are a blended family with some awesome children.
What brought you to the area?
I got married to my husband and he is from Temple. I decided to move here with him.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is booming. It has a lot of culture and talent in this area. I like the people.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think the support could be better for independent artists and talent out here. Venues need to promote more of the local talent. Carolyn Brown, who owns the Harker Heights Events Center, is awesome at letting local artists shine and get exposure. We host a Christmas Ball there every year at the E Lounge, which is a separate part of her building.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is So Natural Organic Restaurant and Market. I love this place.
What community work do you do?
I recently performed in the PUSH (Promoting Unity Support and Hope) on July 1. It had lots of poets, singers and other free events there. I love to sing for the elderly people. I often go to the senior care facilities and do their hair, cook for them and sing. I love cooking. I feed the homeless often. I love going to sing at some of the colleges. I do these events for free just for the love of the community and to lift their spirits.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
Who is your favorite author?
Terry McMillian is one of my favorite authors, I am a hopeless romantic.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a household name. I hope to have a hit record. I hope to be going overseas and being number one in the U.K. They love me over there.
If we would like to hear some of your music, where would we find it?
Go to ladysongbirdjinda.com.
