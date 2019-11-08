The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center will be holding a Puppy and Kitten Shower on Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center.

The event will feature kittens to cuddle, toys to craft, and a way for the public to help the shelter and its animals by bringing in some much-needed donations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.