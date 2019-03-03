Khandiese Cooper, 30, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and surrounding areas.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought us to this area. I was born at Darnall Hospital on Fort Hood when my father was in the Army.
Tell me about your family.
Anthony and Brenda Cooper are my parents. My parents own AWC Photographers. I am the oldest of two. My younger sister is a teacher in Dallas; her name is Charlea. I have a handsome 4-year-old son named Roman.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Ellison High in 2006.
What college did you graduate from?
I graduated from Sam Houston State College in 2010 with a degree in marketing and a minor in management.
What is your job title?
I am the owner/operator of Khandy’s Kamera. I do it all: Photographer, CEO and accounting.
My specialties are commercial headshot, graduate photos, weddings, sports and other events.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the shopping area.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at is Children’s Place.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
We should have true entertainment that fits the size and age of the community, there isn’t anything for these children to do.We should have a Dave and Busters , a bowling alley, Top Golf, and a Main Event, etc.
We live in a town with 30,000-plus people. All of our money is being put into Austin when we could keep it here in our own community.
What community work do you do?
I am a sponsor for Texas Business week. I am a member of Black Women in Business and am on the membership committee. I am one of the mentors for Gear Up Girls and I donate for Goodwill.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see me having a premier photography studio.
