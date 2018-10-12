Angelique Sirois lives in Killeen and works as a real estate agent in Harker Heights and surrounding area.
What is your job title?
I am a Realtor. I service the Bell County Area. I do VA loans, FHA conventional and I help sale foreclosures. I am a buyer’s agent, listing agent and landlord. I also do relocation, foreclosure and property management.
Tell me about your family.
I have a beautiful 7-year-old daughter named Aubrey and my dad, Arthur, who both live in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Pleasant Valley, New York, which is an hour and a half north of Manhattan.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area in 2009.
Do you plan to stay in this area?
I’ve been here ever since 2009 and I plan to stay here. I am proud to serve military families. I own my own house and enjoy living here. I get to meet new people all the time and I get to move them here or move them out.
What are some of your awards and accomplishments?
Prior to being in Texas I was an actress in New York. I did TV and more. I had a pretty good life in the entertainment business before I married and left New York. I also danced in the New York City Ballet when I was 8. I was also on Broadway as a child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity of people and a lot of cultures that are in this area. I like Market Heights, Carl Levin Park Pool and Dana Peak Park. I like to go swimming at the YMCA. I like the elegance of Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the fact that there is smoking still inside the dance halls. Going to the pool hall, dance hall and some other places that are very smoky in Harker Heights is very unpleasant if you’re not a smoker. People should be able to enjoy the night life in Harker Heights without endangering their health.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Acropolis Greek Restaurant.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross Dress for Less.
What community work do you do?
I donate to a local animal shelter. I foster dogs.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” with my daughter.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Get a degree in something else. I should have started my real estate career sooner.
I would also tell my younger self to cherish your time with your family more. Make time for your family because you never know how long they are going to be here.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself starting another business in the area. I see myself having another child one day and traveling more.
I may even get a new house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.