The city of Harker Heights is bringing back its annual Christmas outdoor lighting/decorating contest, now known as the Parade of Lights, and due to its popularity, the registration deadline has been moved from Wednesday, Dec. 5, until Friday, Dec. 7.
City activities center and event manager Nichole Broemer said that due to an uptick in last-minute registration, the decision was made to extend the deadline by two days. The contest is open to both homes and businesses.
Broemer said that registration forms are available online at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, at the Parks and Recreation Department, 307 Miller’s Crossing, or at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
“It’s a simple form to fill out. (Registrants) will submit the registration form and a photo of their house or business. Voters will be judging based on the submitted photo and/or by driving around the city,” Broemer said.
Maps will be available online on Dec. 12 for those people who wish to drive around to see the entries in person.
Voting will be open from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. People will be able to vote online at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, in person at the Activities Center, or at Frost Fest in Market Heights on Friday, Dec. 14.
Awards will be given in such categories as Best Texas Theme, People’s Choice, WOW! Factor, and Best Kid’s Theme. Winners will be announced at noon on Dec. 19.
For more information, please go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, or contact Nichole Broemer at 254-953-5465.
