SALADO — The 60-voice Salado Community Chorus, under the direction of Dottie Shirley, will present its annual Christmas Concert “Ringing in Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at First Baptist Church, 210. S Main St., in Salado.
Pianist for the concert will be David Kaulfas.
The concert is free to the public, and residents from all over Central Texas are invited to attend. The chorus presents two concerts per year, one during the Christmas season and the other in late April.
The membership of the chorus consists of singers from Belton, Temple, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Killeen and Salado.
Shirley said, “The people who make up this chorus are some of the dearest folks in the world. They are faithful, pleasant and talented. I am honored to be their director.”
The chorus, several ensembles and solos will perform the musical selections making up the evening’s program.
The choral selections include: “Can You Hear the Angels?,” “Happy Holiday/White Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Come On, Ring Those Bells,” “Away in a Manger,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “The First Noel,” and the “Halleujah Chorus.”
The Salado Chorus was organized in 1994, as a ladies chorale, under the direction of Katherine Wende, who served until 1999.
Dr. Betty Thorn, who was a member of the chorus, became the director in 2000 and formed a mixed chorus to include male voices. Dr. Mike Bergman, also a chorus member, assumed the directorship upon Dr. Thorn’s retirement in 2004.
Dr. Van Cura, having served the chorus as accompanist since 2003, accepted the director/pianist position from 2005 to 2008.
Jakie Shirley became the director in 2009 and served until June 2014. Jim Mohon, also a chorus member, became the next chorus director from 2014-2017.
Upon Mohon’s retirement, Shirley assumed the job as director in 2017.
Read more about the chorus on their website at www.SaladoChorus.com.
