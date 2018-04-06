Hilda Garden, 67, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My daughter was living here already so I decided to move here to be closer to her.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Brooklyn, New York. I have been here for 14 years and I have seen Harker Heights change and grow a lot.
Do you have any children? Married?
I am a widow and I have one daughter and three grandchildren.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more senior programs and activities. I think the area also needs more health programs informing seniors on ways for seniors to stay healthy. I think we would really benefit from more sport activities for seniors.
Harker Heights also needs more sidewalks so people in some areas of Harker Heights will not have to walk on the street, especially the children.
We also need more free activities for the children and seniors in the area, this would help out the single parents a lot.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Walmart.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was Oprah Winfrey’s new movie, “A Wrinkle in Time. “I thought the movie was very interesting and I enjoyed watching it.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What is one of the things that you enjoy about Harker Heights?
I enjoy the Recreation Center and the YMCA. I like that we don’t have to pay to play Pickle Ball at the Recreation Center. I don’t like that we have to pay to play at the YMCA.
What community work do you do?
I do community work with my church, Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. We serve the homeless and help out with different projects wherever we can.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Prayerfully alive and well. I pray for more changes for the better.
