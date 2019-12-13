As part of its ongoing senior recreation “Holiday Happenings” series of activities, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department held a three-day, come-and-go card and snowflake making event this week for seniors at the Harker Heights Activities Center.

The event was held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon each day in the lobby of the Activities Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.