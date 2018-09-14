Scedric Moss, 35, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The Unified States Army brought me here. I have been stationed here since 2015. I came here from Korea, and in four more months, I will be headed back to Korea. I will stay in Korea for one year and plan on coming back to Fort Hood to retire in about three years after my return.
How long have you been in the military?
I have been a soldier for 15 years. I am currently a chief warrant officer 2. My job title is a 420 A. Human Resources Technician.
What are your plans after retirement?
Once I retire, I plan on becoming Human Resources in the government or counseling at Killeen Independent School District. Most of the children I mentor are already in Killeen Independent School District so it will be like a win-win situation. I will also continue to do my nonprofit stuff.
Tell me about your family.
My parents have been married for 30-plus years. My parents are Marie and Ernest Moss and they live in Maryland right outside of Baltimore. I have one older brother.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Albany, Georgia. However, I grew up in Baltimore. My dad was in the military and he got stationed in Fort Made and we just stayed in Maryland once he got out of the military.
What college are you currently attending?
I am attending a HBCU college called Bethune Cookman. The college is located in Daytona, Florida, so I of course take online courses. I expect to graduate in the fall of 2020.
Where is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harper Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What community work do you do?
I manage my own nonprofit, called Moss Foundation founded in December 2017. “The Making Our Society Stronger Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the fundamental purpose of achievement in every field of human endeavor. Educational empowerment and community service are the primary focuses of the foundation. We serve as an advocate for the increased interest in STEM-related industries and provide scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors.
In December 2017, we held a coat drive. In February 2018, I had the HBCU College Fair in Killeen and we had 426 people attend. We had all the historically black colleges and universities in Texas at this event. I also held this event in Waco. In April 2018 we had Baylor Law come down to Shoemaker High School and talk to the minority students that are interested in going into the field of law. In May we held a college prep.
In August, we held a notebook school supply drive.
You can email me at makingoursocietystronger@Gmail.com or Facebook at Facebook.com/the Moss Foundation.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity of the area.
What do you think that Harker Heights needs?
Harker Heights needs more businesses in the area, they have the majority of them in the shopping center (Market Heights) and nowhere else. Harker Heights needs more family activities, a bowling alley and some other family recreational activities.
What are your hobbies?
Community service, social work and currently working on my master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. Photography, event planning, CM, I own a nonprofit. I am a jack of all trades.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Reach” by Ben Jealous and Trabian Shorter.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Nun.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10, years I see myself in local politics. I want to be a city councilman in either Harker Heights or Killeen. I could also see myself as a city executive.
