The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library rocks this weekend with the highlight of a week of Star Wars and space-themed activities.
Celebrate Star Wars Saturday at 2 p.m. Join other Star Wars fans and cosplayers in celebrating all things Star War by dressing as a favorite character, making a light saber and much more.
The fiber arts are gaining in popularity and Fiber Frenzy is the new program for fiber artists who knit, crochet, and more. Bring your project to the library at 4 p.m. Saturday and meet new people.
Featured programs this week:
The A-LIST Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday for a personalized library experience that meets the needs of older teens and adults with special needs.
Writer’s Support Group meets 6 p.m. Wednesday for tips to improve and polish writing projects, and ideas for that next story.
Registration is now open for a free Teen Coding Workshop scheduled for Saturday, June 16. To register, and for more information, visit the Harker Heights Public Library.
Young adult fiction is the focus of books added to the library catalog.
“The Astonishing Color Of After,” by Emily X. R. Pan;
“The Beauty That Remains,” by Ashley Woodfolk;
“Defy The Worlds,” by Claudia Gray;
“Emergency Contact,” by Mary Choi;
“The Heart Forger,” by Rin Chupeco;
“The Lost Stories,” by John Flanagan;
“Mapping The Bones,” by Jane Yolen;
“Munmun,” by Jesse Andrews;
“Purple Hearts,” by Michael Grant;
“Scales & Scoundrels,” written by Sebastian Girner, and illustrated by Galaad.
