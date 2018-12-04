Demian Choi, 15, lives in Harker Heights, attends Harker Heights High School.
What grade are you in?
I am a sophomore, 10th grade.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Los Angeles, California.
What brought you to the area?
My dad is in the military and he got stationed to Fort Hood in 2017.
Where did you live last? We lived in Hawaii.
Tell me about your family.
I have a beautiful mother named Hyun Lee; she teaches piano and was a music teacher in Korea. My father, Youn Choi, is in the United States Army.
Do you have any siblings?
I do not have any siblings. I am the only child.
What do you like about Harker Heights High School?
I like a lot of things that Harker Heights High School has to offer. I like how it has an orchestra and a Future Health Professionals (HOSA) club that can do blood drives. I really like the teachers at Harker Heights High; they have been a beneficial asset to my learning and preparing me for the future. I like the fact that it has orchestra here; it is the only High School in Killeen Independent School District that has it.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights High School?
I dislike the fact that the orchestra just has a tiny portable instead of a proper large room like the band has.
What are some of your achievements?
I received the Academic Achievement Award. In music I accomplished playing a rating of a 1, which is a gold medal in the state solo and ensemble of both the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) and Hawaii Music Educators Association (HMEA). I have been a part of the region orchestra since last year as a violinist in the first violin section.
I’ve been awarded the Certificate of Appreciation for the American Red Cross, the Volunteer Appreciation Certificate for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood from the Patient Administration Division. I also received a gold medal for the President’s Volunteer Service Award. I was recognized this month as student of the month at Harker Heights High School. I am AED certified.
What are your grades like at school?
I am an “A” student and I currently rank in the top 1 percent that takes Pre-AP and AP and/or dual credit classes. I recently received a 5 on the AP World History Exam, which is a great achievement.
In ranking order, what are your favorite subjects?
First is history, second is French and third is biology. However I really enjoy all my subjects, but these are my top three.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in the American Red Cross youth department ever since my freshmen year in high school. I volunteer with the Harker Heights High School Orchestra; just last week we preformed at Barnes & Noble in Harker Heights.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy reading, playing the violin and volunteering at the hospital.
How long have you been playing music?
I started piano at 5 years old and at 7, I started the violin and have played it for at least eight years now. I am currently studying the violin with Dr. Eka in Waco.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Chipotle.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights needs to come together more and have unity. Harker Heights needs to help out the poor more and just help out others in general.
What college do you plan on attending after graduation?
One of the BS/MD(specialized institutions towards medical careers) joint program schools in the United States. I enjoy helping others; it brings me a lot of satisfaction. This is why I enjoy the medical field.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on pursuing Academic Medicine and other Biomedical studies.
What is your goal career path?
The medical career path has been my ultimate goal. I volunteer at the hospital so much it is like my second home. I was allowed to volunteer not only during the summer but the school year also. I enjoy what I do. Medicine for me is like a new aesthetic, one that could be of great benefit and a great way to help others.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself in a medical school pursuing Academic Medicine in becoming both a professor and a surgeon. I plan to teach at Rice University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.