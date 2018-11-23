Suicide loss survivors gathered at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church Parish Hall Saturday afternoon to share their stories of healing and hope.
Nancy Pfiester, organizer of the event at St. Paul’s, welcomed the community to find comfort and gain understanding on a day dedicated to survivors of suicide loss.
The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention organizes the worldwide function to raise awareness and help suicide survivors to connect with others.
“This is one of the events that brings us together and where we feel a relationship with others,” Pfiester said.
Suicide Survivor Day is held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
“The holidays are unforgiving for those who don’t have a family,” she said. “These are designated times that we are supposed to be happy, being with our family and loved onesto carry out traditions.”
Pfiester lost her only son to suicide in 2010 and knows that supporting each other is an important way of continuing one’s life after a tremendous loss.
“When you are touched by suicide, your life changes,” she said. “It’s like a tornado. You may survive the storm, but once you come out of your shelter, your life isn’t there anymore.”
The support she found at AFSP and the friends she made through the organization helped her through difficult times that she is still facing to this day.
“You have to become a different person in so many ways,” she said. “You have to remold yourself.”
Part of the gathering was a short documentary produced by AFSP with a message of growth, resilience and connection.
“We are all on a journey,” she said. “This gives us a chance to listen to others and see what they are coping with and see things we didn’t even know at the time but are able to reflect on something that has helped us grow.”
Pfiester also found it helpful to educate herself as much as possible on the topic. Especially family members who worry about a loved one should reach out and get help.
“Suicides are the most preventable deaths,” she said. “Keeping your focus on togetherness and being positive and loving to each other is the only thing that matters.”
One of the most important things, according to Pfiester, is to listen and continue to show support.
“People don’t always want to die, they just want to stop hurting,” she said. “It is important to look out for warning signs. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings might save a life.”
AngelaKachura joined the Suicide Survivor Day with her son Anthony. She lost her son Robert at the age of 13.
“I didn’t slow down enough to listen to Robert to hear exactly what’s going on,” she said.
The get-together gave her a sense of fellowship and let her know she is not alone.
