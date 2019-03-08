Samantha Garrell, 32, lives in Harker Heights, works at Iduma Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher.
What brought you to the area?
I came here to be with my husband and his family.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Miami, Florida.
Tell me about your family.
My mom and dad live in Miami. I have a younger sister named Pam and an older brother named Matt. I have two beautiful children named Zoey, 8, and Rylee, 4. I am married to David.
How long have you been teaching?
I have been teaching for 10 years.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the peace and quiet of the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t dislike anything about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I really think that Harker Heights is missing a Jimmy Johns, particularly one that sells sprouts.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Princess and the Frog.”
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill, I tutor and I educate people on essential oils.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a speech pathologist. I also see myself living in a Barndominium in Harker Heights.
