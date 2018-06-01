Lauren Provencher 24, lives in Belton, teaches at Harker Heights High School.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Pensacola, Florida.
What brought you to the area?
I have a family member in the military and I followed them here.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it feels like a small town but there is a lot to do here.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harper Heights is missing sidewalks.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Five Guys.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self that it is OK to not know what you want to do; just do something with a purpose.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself with a master’s degree and still teaching.
I may one day later on venture into administration, but for now I will just stay put.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
If I were a fruit, I would be a tangerine because it is unique, sweet and small.
Just like me.
