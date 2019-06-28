The Harker Heights library is known for its outstanding regular programming, and everyone enjoys the big events that the folks at the library bring to the community.
Whether those events are small activities held for children on Wednesday mornings during the summer, or bigger events for the whole family, none of those events would be as successful if it weren’t for the help of the library’s teen volunteers.
The library’s teen volunteer program isn’t new.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We have had a teen volunteer program since I’ve been at the library, so at least 20 years.”
“They do a lot of training,” Youngblood said.
They were training on Wednesday morning, rotating sessions so they could help with an ongoing event. This time, they were learning how to make balloon animals with Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo in preparation for an upcoming event in two weeks’ time.
With Trujillo’s tutelage, the assembled volunteers learned how to make dogs, giraffes, swords, flowers and even hats, all from balloons.
After her first attempt, 17-year-old Kaylin Ernst said, laughing, “Apparently, I made a creepy little mouse.” Her later attempts turned out just fine, and to keep her creations safe, she put her dog and giraffe in her front pockets and holstered her sword behind her back, all the better to keep her hands free for flower-making.
Ernst has been volunteering at the library for three years. She joined with her friend, Victoria Leffers. Leffers not only made her flower, but collected several more to make a balloon-flower bouquet.
Leffers said that as a volunteer, “I mostly help out with children’s programs and am a princess on princess days. I (also) dressed up for Star Wars Day just because I love Star Wars.”
She said she enjoys volunteering at the library for many reasons. “Everyone here is so friendly, and there is a lot to do. You’re not doing the same thing over and over, and they’re really appreciative.”
Volunteer Alexandra Mack said, “You also form friendships.”
Once the volunteers were done with their balloon training, they chose their princess costumes for next week’s Wednesday morning event, Medieval Day. But their involvement won’t stop there. “We set up for events…also break down tables and put chairs away after events,” said 17-year-old Jade Salisbury, who has been volunteering at the library for four years.
Yet there is still more that these teens do; they wear many, many hats.
“They work at the different events,” Youngblood said. “They do face painting, puppet shows, arts and crafts, they help set up and take down at events. They help me with summer camp, and sometimes even help plan our activities for events.
“Other volunteers may straighten books, and sometimes even help with filing. They sometimes even help with our displays.” She said there are jobs enough to go around for everyone.
“They do a tremendous amount of work for us,” she concluded.
Youngblood said that they are always taking teen volunteers. “Some can only work during summer, but many volunteer year-round.” The hours the teens put in can even count toward service hours for different school organizations.
“Anyone who has a teen who wants to volunteer, contact Rose Ramon. She is our teen volunteer coordinator.”
Ramon is ideally suited for this role — she got her start at the Heights library as a teen volunteer herself.
To find out more about the teen volunteer program, call 254-953-5491.
