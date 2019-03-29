Allison Sistrunk, 16, attends Harker Heights High School.
Tell me about your family.
I have two siblings. Kaitlin is 22 and Marquel is 29.
Who are your parents?
My Mom and Dad are Angela and Allen. They are both over 45, lol
Where are you from originally?
I’m orginally from Alaska.
What brought you to the area?
My dad got stationed here at Fort Hood.
What school do you attend?
Harker Heights High School.
What grade are you in?
I am in the 11th grade.
What achievements have you accomplished in school?
I was inducted into the National Honor Society.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at various locations throughout Harker Heights and the greater Killeen.
Where do you plan on going to college?
My choices are Louisiana State University, Grambling, Texas Southern University or Oregon, to name a few.
What do you plan to study in college?
I plan on studying Cyber Security or Information Technology
What extracurricular activities do you participate in at school?
I am in the National Honor Society, on the varsity track and field team at Harker Heights High School and I’m in the S.T.E.M program.
I also run AAU track for the Central Texas Roadrunners.
What do you think that a Harker Heights is missing?
I think Harker Heights has too many fast food restaurants and is missing healthier food restaurants.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “Captain Marvel.”
What is your favorite restaurant?
My favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Awakening”
What advice would you give to those younger than you?
Believe in yourself and when life gets hard, always remember to keep pushing and never give up on your dreams.
