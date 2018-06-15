A group of teens made their way to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on June 4, but they weren’t there for books.
Instead, they made their way to one of the back rooms in the building, where staff and volunteers had set up a large amount of snacks and drinks, as well as a television.
The library was prepared for Anime Matinee Monday, a bi-weekly event that gives teens between the ages of 12 and 17 a chance to check out some of the anime available at the library.
“We had about 10 teens out for the anime event, which is a good turnout for teens for a summer reading program at the library,” library staff member Rose Ramon said. “We’ve been doing this anime event for quite a few years, and this is the first time we have done it this summer.”
When the event began, teens attending the matinee were given a choice between three different animes to watch.
Ramon said if the people at the event enjoyed the first pick, they could keep watching it until the event was over, but they could switch shows if they wanted to try a variety of different programs.
Teens attending the event said they enjoyed the activity.
“I really like to watch anime,” event attendee Abigail Arnett said. “I think this is a fun way to spend the afternoon.”
Other attendees said they visit the library frequently, and this was another thing for them to do outside of the home.
“I came to this to get out of the house, but I’m really enjoying it,” Kamille Moore said.
“We actually come to the library a lot. I have a little brother who wants to go to the big truck show (June 6), and I am also coming back tomorrow, too.”
During the matinee events, teens are provided with a free snack and drink of their choice.
Also, if an attendee enjoys a particular animee show or movie they saw at the event, all the videos shows at the matinee are available to check out from the library.
“Half of the group we have today is new and half the group are a return crowd,” Ramon said. “I think it’s a good growd, and I hope more teens continue to show up.”
Animee Matinee Monday is held every other Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. The next event is scheduled for Monday.
