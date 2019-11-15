I love giving gifts. I really hate shopping, but shopping for Christmas gifts is a completely different thing. There is nothing like the rush of stumbling on an item that screams, “This is perfect for (insert name here)!”

Gift-giving can be a tricky business, though. It should be something that will remind that person of you, and should also be something that they will love. I try to find things they would never have thought of otherwise, things they would never buy themselves. I also try to find things that are crazy-unique, emphasis on crazy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.