The city of Nolanville will be holding its annual Train Whistle Jamboree from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Nolanville City Hall and its surrounding grounds, located at 101 N. 5th Street. This is the seventh year for the event.

Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said there will be live musical performances throughout the event.

