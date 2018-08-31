It was Economic Day in early August for the Vision XXI 2018 Class. Participants learned that when the topic is the economy and how it relates to the business world, it can stir up more facts, figures and statistics than a person could ever imagine.
As is the usual format for the class, the day combined presentations from experts in various fields, behind the scene tours, and a hands-on activity that got each class member involved.
Guest presenters at the Aug. 2 meeting were Linda Angel, a class member and representative of the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas; Aaron Farmer, senior vice president of The Retail Coach; and Kenda Pacheco, another class member with Sam’s Club of Harker Heights; Michelle Smith of the Great Escape of Central Texas; and Blake Starkey, general manager of the Central Texas Athletic Club.
Tours included Sam’s Club of Harker Heights; travel to the Great Escape, 4400 Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, and the Central Texas Athletic Club, 701 Sun Meadows in Harker Heights.
Linda Angel began the discussion at the Harker Heights Activities Center by sharing the Harker Heights Economic Influences, as provided by Workforce Solutions. They include population and demographics, average earnings, cost of living, imports/exports, commuter patterns, industry sectors, gross regional product, job growth trends, workforce characters and educational attainment.
Angel said the economic advantages of Harker Heights of Harker Heights are quality of place, cost of living, quality child care, entertainment and proximity to entertainment, outstanding secondary school system, quality of workforce, diverse population, training and support resources and superior higher and technical education.
According to data provided by Workforce Solutions, the population of Harker Heights is 30,492. The population grew by 2,588 over the last five years and is projected to grow by 1,161 over the next five years.
From 2012 to 2017, jobs increased by 6.7 percent. Jobs grew by 852 over the last five years and are projected to grow by 1,302 over the next five years. The average earnings per job in 2017 were $55.3K.
Aaron Farmer of the Retail Coach said that his company has been working with the leadership of the City of Harker Heights for about three years with a focus on retail retention and retail recruitment.
“We want to know more about the consumers in Harker Heights and we do that by using a cellphone analysis. If you get a phone call, an email or a text while you’re shopping or eating, chances are you’re being captured and from that we learn about the restaurants and stores where you spend money, and it allows us to track that back to your household address,” Farmer said.
Farmer reassured the class that Retail Coach is not selling that data to anyone else. Retail Coach also wants to know what the trade area is around Harker Heights. The primary trade area stretches out to Copperas Cove to the west and Belton to the east and also covers a large area to the south and to the north.
“Within this trade areas are about 288,000 people which is much larger than the city limits. That attracts a higher caliber of retailers, restaurants and developers,” Farmer said.
A tour of Sam’s Club on Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights revealed one of the larger retail stores in the city and the many services it offers.
The next stop was the Escape Room, where the class played a live-action adventure game in which participants are placed in a room and have to use elements in that room to solve a series of puzzles to escape or solve the mystery within a 60-minute time limit. The games are set in a variety of fictional locations and scenarios.
Michelle Smith, of Great Escape, divided the class into three groups. “We selected The Cabin, Clue, and the Eighth Horcrux for Vision XXI,” Smith said.
The class ended the day with a tour of the Central Texas Athletic Club, led by Blake Starkey, general manager.
The next Vision XXI trip will be Sept. 13 in Austin for Legislative Day.
